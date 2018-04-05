SmithAmundsen adds seven lateral attorneys in St. Louis

Quantcast
By: Staff Report April 5, 2018

The law firm of SmithAmundsen continues to grow, adding seven lateral attorneys to its St. Louis office, including partners Gene Brockland, Lynn Goessling, Carrie Keller, Meredith Murphy and Daniel Peters, and associates Brian Wacker and Justin Welply. The group joins from the St. Louis firm of Herzog Crebs. Gene Brockland, partner, represents everyone from artists to ...
