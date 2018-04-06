Quantcast
Mattix joins White Goss as associate in Kansas City

By: Staff Report April 6, 2018

Christopher M. Mattix has joined the Kansas City law firm of White Goss as an associate. Mattix is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. His dual role allows him to help clients make use of economic-development incentives such as tax abatements, TIF and tax credits.
