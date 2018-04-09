Quantcast
Lawsuit deal aimed at helping Flint kids exposed to lead

By: Associated Press April 9, 2018

A deal was announced Monday to get more health screenings and education services to thousands of children who were exposed to lead in Flint's drinking water. Families will be encouraged to sign up kids on a registry, which will lead to tests and screenings to determine any unique education needs. The agreement partly settles a federal ...
