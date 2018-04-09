Quantcast
Home / Editor's Picks / UPDATE: Court denies future medical damages in lodged-needle case

UPDATE: Court denies future medical damages in lodged-needle case

By: Jessica Shumaker April 9, 2018

The Eastern District Court of Appeals has thrown out future medical damages in the case of a St. Louis woman who received a $507,000 jury verdict in 2016 for her negligence claim that a pain clinic and its doctor caused a needle to become lodged in her back. On March 27, the court issued its unanimous ...
