Allman resigns from TV show after Parkland survivor threat

Allman resigns from TV show after Parkland survivor threat

By: Associated Press April 10, 2018

A conservative commentator who sent a violent and vulgar tweet saying he would use "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of a Florida high school shooting has resigned from a St. Louis TV station after several advertisers withdrew from his show. KDNL-TV has canceled "The Allman Report" and accepted Jamie Allman's resignation, according ...
