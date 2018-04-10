Quantcast
Judge Burlison issues gag order in Greitens case

By: Nicholas Phillips April 10, 2018

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison issued a gag order Tuesday afternoon in the criminal case against Gov. Eric Greitens for alleged invasion of privacy.
