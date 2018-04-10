Quantcast
Senate bill would expand St. Louis Sheriff’s reach

By: Associated Press April 10, 2018

The Missouri Legislature has proposed legislation designed to expand where St. Louis sheriff's deputies can make arrests. The proposal would give deputies the option of receiving training from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, which will allow them to make arrests anywhere police officers can. Currently, St. Louis deputies generally only enforce courtroom security, transport ...
