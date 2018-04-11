Quantcast
Editor's Picks

Committee says woman is 'credible witness' in Greitens case

Committee says woman is ‘credible witness’ in Greitens case

By: Nicholas Phillips and Jessica Shumaker April 11, 2018

A state legislative committee tasked with evaluating the credibility of allegations that Gov. Eric Greitens took photos of his former mistress and used them to blackmail her has found that the woman is “an overall credible witness,” but declined to recommend any action against him.
