Greitens comes out on defense ahead of report’s release

By: Nicholas Phillips April 11, 2018

Gov. Eric Greitens came out swinging ahead of the release of an investigative report of a special House committee into his actions during an extramarital affair before becoming governor, saying he expects the report to “include lies and falsehoods.”
