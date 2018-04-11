Quantcast
Heyl Royster opens St. Louis office

By: Staff Report April 11, 2018

Heyl Royster has opened a St. Louis office in temporary space in Peabody Plaza, 701 Market Street. The firm already has six offices in Illinois for its 120 lawyers, including a 24-lawyer office in the Metro East and plans to move into its permanent space in late spring. The office will feature a 12-person corporate conference ...
