Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Calls for resignation, impeachment, mount for Greitens

Calls for resignation, impeachment, mount for Greitens

By: David A. Lieb and Summer Ballentine Associated Press April 12, 2018

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens faced mounting calls to resign Thursday following allegations of unwanted sexual aggression toward a woman as his defense attorneys argued that a criminal indictment against him should be dismissed because of alleged prosecutorial misconduct. The developments came a day after a special legislative committee released a graphic report in which a woman ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo