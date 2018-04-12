Quantcast
Subject pleads not guilty to killing Kansas City lawyer

By: Associated Press April 12, 2018

An 80-year-old man pleaded not guilty to killing a Kansas City lawyer who had won a nearly $6 million lawsuit against him. David Jungerman, of Raytown, entered the plea Thursday in the October death of Tom Pickert, who was shot in the head as he talked on his phone in his front yard. Jungerman was charged Wednesday ...
