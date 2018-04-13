Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law : Sexual Abuse – Late Disclosure – Expert Testimony

Criminal Law : Sexual Abuse – Late Disclosure – Expert Testimony

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com April 13, 2018

State v. Chaidez (MLW No. 71559/Case No. SD34844 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.)

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo