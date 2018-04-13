Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / ‘Ernie the Attorney’ to Receive ABA Award

‘Ernie the Attorney’ to Receive ABA Award

By: Staff Report April 13, 2018

The American Bar Association will present its 2018 Trainer Award to Ernest Svenson, a lawyer, blogger and advocate of paperless legal practice, at its Solo and Small Firm Awards Luncheon on April 26 in New Orleans. The award honors those who have educated legal professionals or law students on the opportunities and challenges of running a ...
