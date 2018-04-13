Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / GOP senator says Trump vows to protect marijuana industry

GOP senator says Trump vows to protect marijuana industry

By: Associated Press April 13, 2018

President Donald Trump has promised to support legislation protecting the marijuana industry in states that have legalized the drug, a Republican senator said Friday, disclosing the move that could lift a threat to the industry made by the U.S. attorney general just three months ago. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado said Trump made the pledge to ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo