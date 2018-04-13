Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Prosecutor: No charges against officer in deadly hoax call

Prosecutor: No charges against officer in deadly hoax call

By: Associated Press April 13, 2018

The Kansas police officer who fired the shot that killed a man during a hoax emergency call will not face criminal charges, a prosecutor announced Thursday. District Attorney Marc Bennett said there was reasonable concern at the time that Andrew Finch may have been armed with a weapon. The unarmed 28-year-old Wichita man was shot Dec. 28 ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo