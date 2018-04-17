Martin Bonner heads diversity efforts at Lathrop Gage

Quantcast
By: Staff Report April 17, 2018

Lathrop Gage has hired Michelle Martin Bonner as the firm’s director of diversity and inclusion. She will be based in Kansas City. Martin Bonner, previously the manager of diversity and professional development at Thompson Coburn in St. Louis, is past chair of the Association of Legal Administrators National Diversity Committee. She also chairs the state’s Foster ...
