Supreme Court strikes down as vague part of immigration law

Supreme Court strikes down as vague part of immigration law

By: Jessica Gresko Associated Press April 17, 2018

The Supreme Court said Tuesday that part of a federal law that makes it easier to deport immigrants who have been convicted of crimes is too vague to be enforced. The court's 5-4 decision concerns a provision of immigration law that defines a "crime of violence." Conviction for a crime of violence subjects an immigrant to ...
