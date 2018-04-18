Quantcast
Home / Editor's Picks / Collision on Missouri River bridge yields $100,000 verdict

Collision on Missouri River bridge yields $100,000 verdict

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly April 18, 2018

A Boone County jury has awarded $100,000 to a Mississippi trucker whose vehicle was clipped by another tractor-trailer while on an Interstate 70 bridge above the Missouri River. St. Louis plaintiff’s attorney Dale Funk said that his client, 38-year-old Michael A. Pryor of Pontotoc, Mississippi, suffered a sprained shoulder, post-traumatic stress disorder and other injuries after ...
