Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Jackson Co. sheriff resigns, calls affair a ‘personal failing’

Jackson Co. sheriff resigns, calls affair a ‘personal failing’

By: Associated Press April 18, 2018

The sheriff in Kansas City's Jackson County is resigning after recently released court documents described him having a sexual and financial relationship with a female employee who's suing the county. Sheriff Mike Sharp released a written statement Wednesday saying he was "accountable" for his actions after court documents said he had acknowledged giving administrative assistant Christine ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo