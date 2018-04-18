Quantcast
Home / Local / Missouri House moves to strengthen open-records law

Missouri House moves to strengthen open-records law

By: Associated Press April 18, 2018

The Missouri House gave initial approval Tuesday to a bill that would beef up the state's open-records law. The proposal would essentially give the attorney general's office subpoena power when investigating open-records violations. Attorney General Josh Hawley has publicly supported the bill, and previously said his inability to subpoena witnesses tied his hands earlier this year ...
