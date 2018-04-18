Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Mother of Kansas teen fatally shot by police files lawsuit

Mother of Kansas teen fatally shot by police files lawsuit

By: Associated Press April 18, 2018

The mother of a suburban Kansas City teenager who was shot to death by an Overland Park police officer in January is suing the officer and the city. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by Sheila Albers alleges the officer, Clayton Jenison, was never in danger and had no reason to draw his weapon when he shot ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo