Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Chastised prosecutors get green light for Greitens trial

Chastised prosecutors get green light for Greitens trial

By: Nicholas Phillips and Scott Lauck April 19, 2018

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison ruled Thursday morning that prosecutors had displayed “sanctionable” behavior in their case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens for felony invasion of privacy, but he declined to grant the defense’s request for dismissal.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo