Hawley trails McCaskill in Missouri Senate race fundraising

Republican Josh Hawley raised a little more than a third of what Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill did during the first quarter of this year.

Hawley’s campaign reported Thursday that it raised $1.5 million from January through March. The Democratic senator’s campaign reported last week that it had raised more than $3.9 million.

McCaskill also ended March with five times as much cash on hand as Hawley. She reported having $11.5 million to Hawley’s $2.1 million.

Hawley is the state’s attorney general and the leading GOP Senate candidate. President Donald Trump headlined a March fundraiser for him.

Hawley has said McCaskill is raising so much money because she is a longtime politician with liberal donors. McCaskill spokeswoman Meira Bernstein tweeted that the numbers show that the momentum is behind the senator.