Hawley trails McCaskill in Missouri Senate race fundraising

By: Associated Press April 19, 2018

Republican Josh Hawley raised a little more than a third of what Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill did during the first quarter of this year.

U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley speaking at his Columbia campaign office in March, is among the Republican Party's most-prized recruits, but things get complicated if you ask him about President Donald Trump. Hawley, currently Missouri’s attorney general, supports the president's policies but sidesteps questions about his behavior. AP Photo by Summer Ballentine

Hawley’s campaign reported Thursday that it raised $1.5 million from January through March. The Democratic senator’s campaign reported last week that it had raised more than $3.9 million.

McCaskill also ended March with five times as much cash on hand as Hawley. She reported having $11.5 million to Hawley’s $2.1 million.

Hawley is the state’s attorney general and the leading GOP Senate candidate. President Donald Trump headlined a March fundraiser for him.

Hawley has said McCaskill is raising so much money because she is a longtime politician with liberal donors. McCaskill spokeswoman Meira Bernstein tweeted that the numbers show that the momentum is behind the senator.

