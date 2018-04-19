Quantcast
Hawley trails McCaskill in Missouri Senate race fundraising

By: Associated Press April 19, 2018

Republican Josh Hawley raised a little more than a third of what Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill did during the first quarter of this year. Hawley's campaign reported Thursday that it raised $1.5 million from January through March. The Democratic senator's campaign reported last week that it had raised more than $3.9 million. McCaskill also ended March with ...
