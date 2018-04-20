Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / February bar-passage rate remains low

February bar-passage rate remains low

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 20, 2018

The passing rate for those who took the Missouri bar exam in February remained low for a second year in a row. Just 63.4 percent of 246 test takers passed the February exam, according to figures released Wednesday by the Missouri Board of Law Examiners. That’s slightly lower that the 65.7 percent who passed at this ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo