Prosecutor drops Troy attorney’s assault charge

By: Jessica Shumaker April 20, 2018

The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has dismissed a case against a Troy attorney who was charged with attacking her former client at a New Year’s Eve party in 2016 at the Lake of the Ozarks.
