Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / Greitens’ attorneys want to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors

Greitens’ attorneys want to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors

By: Associated Press April 23, 2018

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference in Jefferson City, Mo., about allegations related to an extramarital affair with his hairdresser. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, he believes there's enough evidence to bring a criminal charge and pursue impeachment of Gov. Eric Greitens for allegedly using a charity donor list for political purposes. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference in Jefferson City, Mo., about allegations related to an extramarital affair with his hairdresser.(J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens say they will seek to disqualify prosecutors in the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office from a felony case involving the governor’s use of a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign.

Greitens was indicted in February on invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a partially-nude photo without permission of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, before he was elected.

A new charge filed Friday accuses Greitens of disclosing the donor list from The Mission Continues without permission from the St. Louis-based charity Greitens founded.

During a hearing Monday, defense attorneys didn’t say on what grounds they would seek to disqualify prosecutors. Another hearing is Monday afternoon.

Several lawmakers have called for Greitens’ to resign. He’s denied criminal wrongdoing.

MOLW_newSubscription_web

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo