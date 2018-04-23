Greitens’ attorneys want to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens say they will seek to disqualify prosecutors in the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office from a felony case involving the governor’s use of a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign.

Greitens was indicted in February on invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a partially-nude photo without permission of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, before he was elected.

A new charge filed Friday accuses Greitens of disclosing the donor list from The Mission Continues without permission from the St. Louis-based charity Greitens founded.

During a hearing Monday, defense attorneys didn’t say on what grounds they would seek to disqualify prosecutors. Another hearing is Monday afternoon.

Several lawmakers have called for Greitens’ to resign. He’s denied criminal wrongdoing.