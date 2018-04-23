Quantcast
Home / Editor's Picks / House OKs bills to rein in punitives, limit products liability

House OKs bills to rein in punitives, limit products liability

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 23, 2018

The Missouri House approved three bills on Wednesday that could significantly change punitive damages and products-liability cases. The bills would limit the circumstances under which a plaintiff can seek punitive damages; impose a 15-year window for products-liability suits; and make it easier to claim comparative negligence in cases in which a plaintiff doesn’t wear a seat ...
