Jury finds boys ranch not liable for murder

Jury finds boys ranch not liable for murder

By: Nicholas Phillips April 23, 2018

A Lawrence County jury has determined that neither a southwest Missouri ranch for troubled boys nor its founders were at fault for one of two grisly murders committed by residents who had run away. On Jan. 29, 2013, Paul and Margaret “Sue” Brooks of Baldwin, Michigan were found dead at their family’s vacation home on Table ...
