Supreme Court won't consider 241-year sentence

Supreme Court won’t consider 241-year sentence

By: Nicholas Phillips April 23, 2018

The Supreme Court of the United States declined to hear an appeal today by a Missouri prisoner who is ineligible for parole until age 112 for a string of non-homicide offenses he committed at age 16.
