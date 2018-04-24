Quantcast
$100,000 payment subject of House subpoena

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press April 24, 2018

An attorney for the ex-husband of a woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been issued a subpoena by a legislative committee concerning $100,000 in anonymous payments to the attorney's firm.
