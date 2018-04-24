Quantcast
Beseau joins Foley & Mansfield

By: Rachel Webb April 24, 2018

The defense firm of Foley & Mansfield has announced that litigator John G. Beseau has joined the firm’s construction law and litigation team in its St. Louis office. Beseau will defend construction matters in Missouri and Illinois as well as nationally. His clients will include contractors, developers and architects and engineers. He has tried multiple matters to ...
