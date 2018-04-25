Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Judge deals big setback to Trump on ‘Dreamers’ program

Judge deals big setback to Trump on ‘Dreamers’ program

By: Associated Press April 25, 2018

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must resume a program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation though gave it 90 days to restate its arguments before his order takes effect. The ruling by U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington, if it survives the 90-day reprieve, would be ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo