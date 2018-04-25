Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri House OKs boycott on companies boycotting Israel

Missouri House OKs boycott on companies boycotting Israel

By: Associated Press April 25, 2018

The Missouri House is advancing a proposal to ban public contractors from protesting Israel. House lawmakers gave the bill initial approval in a voice vote Tuesday. If enacted, it would prohibit state and local governments from contracting with companies boycotting Israel. The bill is in response to an increasingly visible protest movement toward Israel's policies toward Palestinians. ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo