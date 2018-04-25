Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump seems likely to win travel-ban case at Supreme Court

Trump seems likely to win travel-ban case at Supreme Court

By: Mark Sherman Associated Press April 25, 2018

President Donald Trump appears likely to win his travel-ban case at the Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy both signaled support for the travel policy in arguments Wednesday at the high court. The ban's challengers almost certainly need one of those two justices if the court is to strike down the ban ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo