Judge says corporations can’t contribute to PACs

A Missouri judge has ruled that corporations cannot contribute money to political-action committees that they create.

The decision by Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce comes on a constitutional amendment passed by voters in November 2016 that imposed new limits on campaign contributions.

The amendment bars corporations from contributing to candidate committees or political parties. But it allows corporations to creation political-action committees that can raise money from officers, directors, employees and shareholders.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry had asked the court to declare that corporations could directly contribute to their own political-action committees. The judge, however, said the constitutional amendment doesn’t allow that.

The chamber says that leaves employers in a confusing situation. It is considering whether to appeal.