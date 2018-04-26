Quantcast
Missouri court says 8th Circuit used wrong limit on bank-fee suit

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 26, 2018

A multimillion dollar class-action lawsuit about bank fees is back on track after the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District effectively split with a federal appeals court over the correct statute of limitations to apply. The Western District ruled April 24 that plaintiffs bringing a suit under the Missouri Second Mortgage Loan Act had six years ...
