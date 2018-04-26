Quantcast
Missouri Senate OKs plan for K-12, higher education funding

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press April 26, 2018

Missouri senators on Wednesday adopted a budget proposal that would give more money to public K-12 schools in the upcoming fiscal year, but not as much as recommended by their House colleagues. Senators voted 25-8 in favor of the spending plan, which would give $48 million more in core school funding in the fiscal year that ...
