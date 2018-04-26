Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / V&S Update: Court reinstates $800k verdict for quadriplegic man

V&S Update: Court reinstates $800k verdict for quadriplegic man

By: Jessica Shumaker April 26, 2018

The Western District Court of Appeals has provided a new twist in the case of a former Kansas City Public Schools guidance counselor who won an $806,075 jury verdict against the district for disability discrimination in 2016, then saw the verdict thrown out a short time later. On April 24, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled to ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo