ACLU sues Joplin regarding panhandling ordinance

ACLU sues Joplin regarding panhandling ordinance

By: Associated Press April 27, 2018

The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing the city of Joplin of having a panhandling ordinance that interferes with free speech. The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit against the city on Thursday on behalf of Christopher Snyder, a homeless man. Snyder and his wife became homeless in 2016 after he lost his job, according to the ...
