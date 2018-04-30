Litigation Practitioner: Greer S. Lang

G

reer Lang tells her clients once she takes on their case, it’s now her job to worry about it.

“Their problems become personal to me,” said Lang, a partner in Lathrop Gage’s business-litigation department. “I think about them all the time. I have dreams about issues and what I’m going to do about it. Their problems become my problems.”

Known as a tireless advocate for her clients, Lang has more than 25 years of litigation experience, representing clients in complex commercial and business-related disputes, loan-enforcement actions, complex insurance-coverage disputes, construction claims, non-competition enforcement actions and other matters. She’s had several years when she’s billed more than 3,000 hours.

“My schedule is dictated by what a case or client needs,” she said.

One case that demanded a great deal of Lang’s time also became one of her career highlights. In 2015, she served as lead counsel representing the Community Bank of Raymore before the U.S. Supreme Court. The case, Hawkins et al v. Community Bank of Raymore, centered on whether spouses who sign loan guarantees can file discrimination suits against banks to invalidate their guarantees under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and Regulation B. Lang was successful in challenging the validity of Regulation B under the ECOA.

The entire matter took nearly five years of litigation, involving wins in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Missouri Supreme Court and the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, as well as more than 25 summary-judgment and other key motions in the state cases. It ended in 2017 with a settlement secured with the guarantors for an amount in excess of $3 million paid to the bank.

“It was a fun case,” Lang said. “If you like to be challenged, the law is a great place to be, particularly [in] litigation.”

Lang started doing contract work for Lathrop Gage in 2004 and went in-house with the firm in 2011. Earlier in her career, she was a partner with Rose, Brouilette & Shapiro, and she ran her own practice out of her home for 15 years while she raised her daughter.

No matter where she’s worked, Lang said she always has been dedicated to doing whatever it takes to get the job done.

“At the end of the day, it’s about winning,” she said.