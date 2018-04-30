Quantcast
Home / Editor's Picks / Report: Woman says Greitens ‘coaxed’ her as ‘wounded animal’

Report: Woman says Greitens ‘coaxed’ her as ‘wounded animal’

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press April 30, 2018

A woman with whom Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledged having a consensual affair told prosecutors that Greitens coaxed her into unwanted sexual activity as she was crying "like a wounded little animal on the ground," according to a legislative report released Monday that accuses the governor of mischaracterizing the woman's testimony. The brief, graphic report from ...
