Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Beseau joins St. Louis office of Foley & Mansfield

Beseau joins St. Louis office of Foley & Mansfield

By: Staff Report May 2, 2018

The defense firm of Foley & Mansfield has announced that litigator John G. Beseau has joined the firm’s construction law and litigation team in its St. Louis office. Beseau will defend construction matters in Missouri and Illinois as well as nationally. His clients will include contractors, developers and architects and engineers. He has tried multiple matters to ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo