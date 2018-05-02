Quantcast
Family receives $2.2M settlement after two killed by drunk driver

Family receives $2.2M settlement after two killed by drunk driver

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly May 2, 2018

The family of a St. Louis man killed in a DWI crash along with his 2-month-old daughter has settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against the imprisoned drunk driver and a popular bar for $2.2 million. Half of the settlement, which was approved in late December by St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser, goes to Terherra Givens, the ...
