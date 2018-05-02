Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Med-mal affidavit law remains in place

Med-mal affidavit law remains in place

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 2, 2018

The Missouri Supreme Court has affirmed the constitutionality of affidavits of merit in medical malpractice cases three times. A fourth case decided on May 1 was no different. The court turned aside an argument that the wording of the law makes it difficult if not impossible to find the right expert to say that the defendants ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo