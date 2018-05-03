Quantcast
Doctor didn’t harm baby’s arm during birth, jury finds

By: David Baugher May 3, 2018

A Clay County jury has determined that a doctor was not responsible for permanent arm injuries sustained by a child during a difficult delivery. Jeremiah Baker incurred damage to his brachial plexus as he exited the womb during his 2013 birth, causing problems with paralysis and limb length in his left arm. Baker’s mother, Katrina, had ...
