Home / MLW News Roundup / Greitens probe costs House $15K for court reporters

Greitens probe costs House $15K for court reporters

By: Associated Press May 3, 2018

The Missouri House has spent at least $15,000 on court reporters to transcribe its work as it investigates allegations against Gov. Eric Greitens.

Penny Mullen, a court reporter with Midwest Litigation, sets up before a deposition. File photo by Scott Lauck

Records provided to The Associated Press under the state Sunshine Law cover the first month of work by a special investigatory committee, from early March to early April.

In addition to hiring court reporters, the records show the House had paid $240 to serve subpoenas to several witnesses.

The House committee has continued to work since then.

The panel released a report Wednesday indicating that Greitens used a donor list from a veterans’ charity for his political campaign and then filed an Ethics Commission document falsely attributing its source to a campaign aide.

It also released a report last month related to alleged sexual misconduct by Greitens.

