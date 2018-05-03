Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Judge: No video cameras in courtroom for Greitens’ trial

Judge: No video cameras in courtroom for Greitens’ trial

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press May 3, 2018

Video cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom when Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens goes to trial later this month, a judge ruled Thursday. St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison turned down a request from a lawyer working on behalf of several media outlets, citing security concerns among his reasons. "We have the governor of the state ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo