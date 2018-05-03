Quantcast
Missouri to hold special session on Greitens’ impeachment

By: Associated Press May 3, 2018

In a historic move, Missouri lawmakers announced Thursday that they are calling themselves into a special session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.
